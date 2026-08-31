Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia collaborate for musical thriller: Report

The plot details of Woh Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahi are still largely undisclosed, but it is said to be set in a slum in Delhi.

The film has reportedly already been shot and is expected to hit a streaming platform by the end of this year.

This will be Siddiqui's second film based on slum life after Serious Men (2020), where he played a witty slum dweller from Mumbai.