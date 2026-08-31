Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia collaborate for musical thriller: Report
What's the story
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actor-director Tigmanshu Dhulia are set to reunite for an upcoming musical thriller. Dhulia will direct the actor in a film titled Woh Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahi. The movie is an adaptation of veteran poet and author Uday Prakash's short story of the same name, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Film details
Film set in a Delhi slum
The plot details of Woh Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahi are still largely undisclosed, but it is said to be set in a slum in Delhi.
The film has reportedly already been shot and is expected to hit a streaming platform by the end of this year.
This will be Siddiqui's second film based on slum life after Serious Men (2020), where he played a witty slum dweller from Mumbai.
Career updates
Siddiqui's upcoming projects and Dhulia's directorial comeback
Siddiqui was last seen in Netflix India's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.
He is currently shooting for Sohum Shah's folk horror film Tumbbad 2 and will soon be seen in Zee Studios's dark comedy Blind Bahu, directed by Ravi Varma.
On the other hand, Dhulia is awaiting the release of Ghamasaan on ZEE5 on September 11.
The crime thriller marks his return to direction after six years.