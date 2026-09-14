Nayanthara returns in 'Mookuthi Amman 2 - Maha Sakthi' teaser
The teaser for Mookuthi Amman 2 - Maha Sakthi just dropped on Vinayaka Chaturthi, and it's already creating a buzz.
Nayanthara returns as the iconic goddess, this time in a story that looks more intense and dramatic than the first film.
Directed by Sundar C, the movie hits theaters on November 6.
Teaser frames sequel as devotional thriller
Unlike the original's lighthearted vibe, this sequel leans into a serious devotional thriller.
The teaser hints at an epic storyline spanning eras: a queen makes a big sacrifice to save her son, Mookuthi Amman steps in with some divine power moves, and there's even a mysterious new villain played by Regena Cassandrra.
Ragavan writes Ganesh produces Tamizha composes
Alongside Nayanthara, you'll spot BR Vijayakumar, Urvashi, and Yogi Babu.
The film is written by Venkatt Ragavan and produced by Ishari K Ganesh (Vels Film International).
HipHop Tamizha brings the music, so expect some catchy tracks!