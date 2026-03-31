Nayanthara to star opposite Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally's next

Production details

Film to be produced by Dil Raju

The film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The shooting is set to commence in mid-April and aims to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2027. Paidipally, who has previously directed successful movies like Maharshi and Varisu, is expected to infuse his signature style into this project.