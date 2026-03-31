Nayanthara to star opposite Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally's next
What's the story
In a major casting development, South Indian actor Nayanthara will star opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an upcoming action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The official announcement was made by Sri Venkateswara Creations on Tuesday. This will be the first collaboration between Khan and Nayanthara, promising a unique on-screen chemistry for audiences across India.
Production details
Film to be produced by Dil Raju
The film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The shooting is set to commence in mid-April and aims to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2027. Paidipally, who has previously directed successful movies like Maharshi and Varisu, is expected to infuse his signature style into this project.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
The Queen Arrives 🔥— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 31, 2026
The epitome of
versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm 💥💥an honour to have You on board for something truly special that’s underway 🙏🏻#SVC63@BeingSalmanKhan@directorvamshi#DilRaju#Shirish@SVC_official… pic.twitter.com/sRtMdUBsBI
It’s
Upcoming projects
Other projects
Khan, known for his blockbuster films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and the Tiger franchise, is also gearing up for his upcoming project Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace on April 17. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial was earlier called Battle of Galwan. On the other hand, Nayanthara is preparing for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups on June 4.