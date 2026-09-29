'NAZA' documentary on Gaza airstrikes prompts Netanyahu citizenship bill
The new documentary NAZA is making waves after its Venice Film Festival premiere, featuring 24 anonymous Israeli intelligence officers and soldiers talking about AI, surveillance, and airstrikes in Gaza that allegedly harmed civilians.
The Israeli government is treating NAZA like a national security crisis, with Benjamin Netanyahu even pushing for legislation that could strip the film's two directors of their Israeli citizenship.
'NAZA' New York release, global rollout
NAZA drops in New York this week and will roll out globally, including a free stream on The Guardian's site in November.
Directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor are being interviewed about the film, which is a continuation of The Guardian's investigations into Israel's use of AI-driven military tactics using Palestinian data.