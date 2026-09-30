'NAZA' documentary tops Italian box office, displaces 'Avengers Endgame: Encore'

NAZA, a documentary about the mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, just knocked Avengers Endgame: Encore off the top spot at the Italian box office.

Directed by Oscar winners Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, NAZA pulled in €451,872 on its first day and about €1.1 million by Tuesday.

The film was supposed to run for only three days, but demand has been so strong that cinemas are keeping it around longer.