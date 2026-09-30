'NAZA' documentary tops Italian box office, displaces 'Avengers Endgame: Encore'
NAZA, a documentary about the mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, just knocked Avengers Endgame: Encore off the top spot at the Italian box office.
Directed by Oscar winners Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, NAZA pulled in €451,872 on its first day and about €1.1 million by Tuesday.
The film was supposed to run for only three days, but demand has been so strong that cinemas are keeping it around longer.
'NAZA' includes 24 anonymised AI testimonies
After premiering to a 25-minute ovation and winning the Special Jury Prize at Venice Film Festival, NAZA has sparked major conversations.
It features the testimony of 24 anonymised Israeli soldiers and intelligence officers, who describe the AI-powered surveillance systems used to select their targets.
Andrea Romeo, founder of I Wonder Pictures, the film's distributor in Italy, said screenings will keep going "As long as theaters want to show it, NAZA will continue to be screened."
The film's impact is clear: at the Tibur in Rome, the audience watched in complete silence, and it's more than 50 territories over the next month, with a US release set for October 9.