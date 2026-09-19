'NAZA' explores Israeli soldiers' Gaza dilemmas, sparks right wing backlash
The Guardian's new documentary NAZA dives into the tough moral questions faced by Israeli soldiers during operations in Gaza, using firsthand stories from 24 anonymous insiders.
The film wowed audiences at the Venice Film Festival with a 25-minute standing ovation, but it's also sparked heated criticism back home in Israel, especially from right-wing groups.
Netanyahu accuses 'NAZA' directors of treason
Prime Minister Netanyahu and far-right politicians have accused the directors of "treason" and are pushing for laws to strip citizenship from those seen as harming Israeli soldiers' reputations abroad.
Despite protests and threats, NAZA is set for a US release on September 30, 2026, with international distribution plans to be announced shortly.
The title comes from an Israeli military acronym used euphemistically to refer to the civilians expected to be killed in a military attack.