'NAZA' explores Israeli soldiers' Gaza dilemmas, sparks right wing backlash

Prime Minister Netanyahu and far-right politicians have accused the directors of "treason" and are pushing for laws to strip citizenship from those seen as harming Israeli soldiers' reputations abroad.

Despite protests and threats, NAZA is set for a US release on September 30, 2026, with international distribution plans to be announced shortly.

The title comes from an Israeli military acronym used euphemistically to refer to the civilians expected to be killed in a military attack.