NBC pulls ad criticizing US financial aid to Israel
NBC has pulled an ad criticizing US financial aid to Israel after Jewish groups raised concerns.
The ad, which aired during the SNL Thanksgiving special, showed an American girl saving for a bike alongside a Palestinian girl living amid destruction in Gaza.
It was funded by the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project.
Jonathan Greenblatt calls NBC decision 'indefensible'
ADL Chief Executive Jonathan Greenblatt described NBC's decision to air the commercial "indefensible," and the Israeli-American Council accused it of airing "anti-Israel propaganda" that pushes the Hamas narrative and could fuel antisemitic hatred.
Deadline reported that the network's senior management hadn't reviewed the commercial before it aired and is now rethinking its approval process.
Meanwhile, the IMEU Policy Project defended its ad, saying it aimed to highlight Gaza's humanitarian crisis and question ongoing US support to Israel.