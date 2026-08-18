Balakrishna to join 'NBK111' sets in September after recovery
What's the story
Nandamuri Balakrishna is reportedly gearing up to return to the sets of his upcoming action film, tentatively titled NBK111. The production will resume in September 2026 after a brief hiatus due to the actor's injury, reported Gulte. The team plans to complete Balakrishna's talkie portions in the first few days of his return.
Injury details
Injury update
To recall, Balakrishna had suffered a minor muscle tear while filming an action sequence for NBK111.
Following medical advice, he underwent surgery to treat the injury and aid his recovery.
The actor is now on the road to recovery and is expected to resume shooting in the coming weeks.
Film details
Cast and crew of 'NBK111'
The team recently released a glimpse of NBK111, which promises to be a stylish action entertainer.
Kajal Aggarwal has been confirmed as the female lead, while Manchu Manoj plays a pivotal role.
The film also stars Samuthirakani, Abhimanyu Singh, Sarath Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Manish Wadhwa, Swasika, among others in key roles.
Gopichandh Malineni is directing the film, with Thaman S composing the music and background score.
Upcoming ventures
Balakrishna's next with Koratala Siva
Apart from NBK111, Balakrishna has also announced his next project with director Koratala Siva, tentatively titled NBK112.
The film is reportedly going to be named Carpenter and will have Anirudh Ravichander composing the songs and background score.
However, no official announcement has been made yet.