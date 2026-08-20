After Mark's exit, NCT DREAM to continue as 6-member group

Earlier this year, the oldest member of the group, Mark, announced his departure from NCT DREAM and SM Entertainment on April 8.

He chose to pursue a solo career and is reportedly working on new music.

In a statement, SM Entertainment said, "We are pleased to announce that Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung have renewed their exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment."

The agency added that this decision reflects the strong bond and mutual trust between the members.