After Mark's exit, NCT DREAM to continue as 6-member group
What's the story
K-pop boy band NCT DREAM has confirmed that it will continue as a six-member group. The announcement was made by SM Entertainment to mark the group's 10th debut anniversary. Members Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung have recently renewed their contracts with the agency. This comes after member Haechan renewed his contract previously.
Departure details
Mark's departure from the group
Earlier this year, the oldest member of the group, Mark, announced his departure from NCT DREAM and SM Entertainment on April 8.
He chose to pursue a solo career and is reportedly working on new music.
In a statement, SM Entertainment said, "We are pleased to announce that Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung have renewed their exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment."
The agency added that this decision reflects the strong bond and mutual trust between the members.
Anniversary events
NCT DREAM's upcoming 10th anniversary celebrations
NCT DREAM, which debuted in 2016 with the digital single Chewing Gum, is currently preparing for its 10th anniversary celebrations.
The group will hold a fan meeting titled THE SWEET DREAM HOTEL at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23.