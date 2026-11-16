Neel presents '418' on Netflix November 19 in 5 languages
Horror fans, heads up: Prashanth Neel-backed thriller 418 is landing on Netflix from November 19, 2026.
After its theatrical run, the film is going digital in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi), so you can catch those haunted hostel vibes no matter where you're from.
Nadagowda directs '418' medical hostel thriller
Set in a medical college hostel, 418 dives into the creepy secrets of Room No. 418.
Directed by Keerthan Nadagowda and featuring Chaithra J Achar and Surya Raj, among others, it's produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, with Prashanth Neel presenting the project.
The movie got mixed reviews in theaters but hopes to find a bigger audience (and maybe a cult following) on streaming.