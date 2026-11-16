Set in a medical college hostel, 418 dives into the creepy secrets of Room No. 418.

Directed by Keerthan Nadagowda and featuring Chaithra J Achar and Surya Raj, among others, it's produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, with Prashanth Neel presenting the project.

The movie got mixed reviews in theaters but hopes to find a bigger audience (and maybe a cult following) on streaming.