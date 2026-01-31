Neelam Kothari breaks silence on dating rumors with Govinda
Neelam Kothari has finally addressed those old rumors about her and Govinda, saying on a recent podcast, "Govinda ji is a good human being, but this question is not true," and in other coverage saying, "Sorry, sorry, but this isn't true at all. There's nothing between us."
Why were Neelam, Govinda linked?
Neelam and Govinda starred together in many films spanning the mid-1980s and the 1990s, including Love 86.
Their strong on-screen chemistry got people speculating about an off-screen romance.
The duo has since settled down
Back in 1990, Govinda admitted he was in love with Neelam and even broke off his engagement for her before reconciling with Sunita Ahuja.
Neelam later called such link-ups "part of the whole game," but never confirmed anything.
Both have since moved on—Govinda married Sunita and has two kids; Neelam married Samir Soni and adopted a daughter.