Neena Gupta regrets debut film 'Saath Saath,' blames it for lost opportunities Entertainment Jan 05, 2026

Neena Gupta, now a celebrated actor, opened up about how her first movie, Saath Saath (1982), actually set her back in Bollywood.

She told Humans of Bombay, "My biggest mistake was doing Saath Saath. That film took away my chance of being seen as a leading heroine."

Instead of lead roles, she ended up getting typecast as the comic character—a role she played in the film.