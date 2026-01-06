Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' makes it to the 2026 Oscars shortlist
Neeraj Ghaywan's Hindi drama Homebound has been shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.
Starring Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film follows two friends—a Muslim and a Dalit—from North India who dream of joining the police before the COVID-19 lockdown, which disrupts their plans as they face caste bias and red tape.
It's adapted from a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer.
Where you can watch it
Homebound, executive produced by Martin Scorsese, premiered at Cannes in May 2025, hit Indian theaters in September, and is now streaming on Netflix.
Why everyone's talking about it
Critics have praised Homebound for its honest take on friendship and identity struggles in today's India.
Ishaan Khatter's performance stands out for its emotional impact as the film shines a light on marginalized communities fighting for dignity within a tough caste system.