Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' makes it to the 2026 Oscars shortlist Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

Neeraj Ghaywan's Hindi drama Homebound has been shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Starring Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film follows two friends—a Muslim and a Dalit—from North India who dream of joining the police before the COVID-19 lockdown, which disrupts their plans as they face caste bias and red tape.

It's adapted from a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer.