Neeraj Pandey on low-key patriotism in films: 'No loud flag-waving'
Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey says he likes to keep patriotism low-key in his movies—no loud flag-waving, just authentic characters.
"I am comfortable with this tone, the way these characters speak, live and conduct themselves," he told India Today.
Filmmaker believes in thoughtful approach to political, emotional topics
Pandey believes filmmakers should be thoughtful with political and emotional topics, choosing words carefully to fit the story.
He shared that it is important to tell your story in a way that suits your narrative.
Pandey has made several successful films over the years
Since co-founding Friday Filmworks in 2008, Pandey has made memorable movies like A Wednesday! (inspired by the 2006 Mumbai train bombings), Special 26, Baby, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.
More recently, he's shifted to web series like Special Ops—showing he's all about clear storytelling and exploring bigger themes without losing focus.