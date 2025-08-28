'Peacemaker' S02E02 out tomorrow: Plot, cast, how to watch
Peacemaker is back with Season 2, and Episode 2—called A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird—drops in India this Friday on JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium) in both English and Hindi.
The season kicked off with The Ties That Grind, ending on a wild note with dimension portals and plenty of questions for fans.
Plot of Season 2 and expected twists
This season, Peacemaker faces revenge from Rick Flag Sr., who's out to settle the score over his son's death.
The story also throws him into emotional reunions with his dad and brother in a strange alternate dimension.
After a tense showdown with his own alternate self (inside something called the Quantum Unfolding Chamber), things took a dark turn.
Expect upcoming episodes to dive deeper into interdimensional secrets and ramp up the action for Suicide Squad fans.