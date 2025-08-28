'Peacemaker' S02E02 out tomorrow: Plot, cast, how to watch

Plot of Season 2 and expected twists

This season, Peacemaker faces revenge from Rick Flag Sr., who's out to settle the score over his son's death.

The story also throws him into emotional reunions with his dad and brother in a strange alternate dimension.

After a tense showdown with his own alternate self (inside something called the Quantum Unfolding Chamber), things took a dark turn.

Expect upcoming episodes to dive deeper into interdimensional secrets and ramp up the action for Suicide Squad fans.