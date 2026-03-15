Did Kapoor family copyright Rishi's name? Neetu Kapoor breaks silence

Family's stance

Neetu unaware of any such move by the family

When questioned if it was false news, she replied, "I think so...I'm not sure." Close family friend and singer Nitin Mukesh also reacted, saying, "Don't think this can be true. Chintu...didn't have a stylized personality, unlike Raj uncle (Raj Kapoor), [whose mannerisms] were universally copied." "Chintu was....inimitable." The speculation about the Kapoor family copyrighting the late actor's name comes at a time when artists such as Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have sought legal protection for their distinct personalities.