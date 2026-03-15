Did Kapoor family copyright Rishi's name? Neetu Kapoor breaks silence
What's the story
A recent report by India Today claimed that the Kapoor family has obtained permission to copyright actor Rishi Kapoor's name posthumously. This move reportedly requires anyone wishing to use his name for commercial, professional, or public purposes to seek approval from the family. However, when contacted by journalist Subhash K Jha, Neetu Kapoor denied knowledge of any such development. She said, "I am not aware of this."
Family's stance
Neetu unaware of any such move by the family
When questioned if it was false news, she replied, "I think so...I'm not sure." Close family friend and singer Nitin Mukesh also reacted, saying, "Don't think this can be true. Chintu...didn't have a stylized personality, unlike Raj uncle (Raj Kapoor), [whose mannerisms] were universally copied." "Chintu was....inimitable." The speculation about the Kapoor family copyrighting the late actor's name comes at a time when artists such as Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have sought legal protection for their distinct personalities.
Copyright trend
A look at Kapoor's Bollywood career
One of Hindi cinema's most acclaimed actors, Kapoor started his career with Bobby in 1973, co-starring Dimple Kapadia. He went on to star in classics like Kabhi Kabhie, Bol Radha Bol, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Chandni. He passed away on April 30, 2020, following a long battle with leukemia. He was 67.