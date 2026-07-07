Neha Dhupia's '52 Blue' to open London Indian Film Festival
What's the story
Neha Dhupia is set to make her international film debut with 52 Blue, which will open the London Indian Film Festival on Thursday, July 9. The film has been lauded for Dhupia's transformation and performance. It also features globally celebrated football icon Lionel Messi, adding to its international appeal.
Actor's statement
'The response to the trailer has been deeply encouraging'
Dhupia said, "52 Blue will always be an incredibly special film for me because it marks my first international project, and to see it opening a festival as prestigious as the London Indian Film Festival feels surreal." "The response to the trailer has been deeply encouraging, especially the love coming in for my character and performance." "It reassures you that audiences are connecting with the emotional world of the film."
Film premiere
Premiere at BFI Southbank
The premiere of 52 Blue will be held at BFI Southbank, with Dhupia attending along with co-star Adil Hussain and the ensemble cast. The event is expected to attract cinema lovers, industry veterans, and members of the South Asian film community worldwide. "To have our European premiere at the iconic BFI Southbank is a huge honor for the entire team," added Dhupia.