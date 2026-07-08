Neha Dhupia reveals '52 Blue' is her most 'de-glamorized' role

Co-star collaboration

On working with Adil Hussain for the 1st time

Dhupia also shared her experience of working with Adil Hussain for the first time. She said, "He's so easy to work with - he knows it all, but at the same time he's not imposing; he gives you the option." "It was like going back to school and getting paid for it." Hussain encouraged her to approach the character on her own terms, without mirroring his choices. Meanwhile, Dhupia also has an upcoming project for Netflix in the pipeline.