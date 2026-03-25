Neha Dhupia shuts down 'Traitors India 2' rumors

Confirmed and rumored contestants of season 2

Season two is already filming in Jaisalmer and has fans buzzing over its lineup.

Krystle D'Souza is confirmed, while Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Abhishek Malhan, Dalip Tahil and Parul Gulati are confirmed to be part of the show, and Mallika Sherwat is rumored to be joining and has reportedly reached Jaisalmer to start shooting.

Bipasha Basu decided to skip this one due to lack of interest in reality TV. Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav and Rubina Dilaik are reported not to be joining the season.

The official contestant list is still under wraps!