Neha Kakkar's latest photos hint at 'Son of Sardaar 2' connection Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Neha Kakkar just dropped a series of candid photos on Instagram, showing off fun moments and a cute mirror selfie with husband Rohanpreet Singh.

She tagged it #NachDi, linking her chill holiday mood to her latest track from Son of Sardaar 2.

With the film dropping July 25, 2025, NachDi is already blowing up as this season's wedding anthem.