Neha Kakkar's latest photos hint at 'Son of Sardaar 2' connection
Neha Kakkar just dropped a series of candid photos on Instagram, showing off fun moments and a cute mirror selfie with husband Rohanpreet Singh.
She tagged it #NachDi, linking her chill holiday mood to her latest track from Son of Sardaar 2.
With the film dropping July 25, 2025, NachDi is already blowing up as this season's wedding anthem.
Song's popularity fuels trends on social media
Fans are loving how Neha blends her personal side with her music. Her relaxed holiday pics paired with the upbeat NachDi track give off major good vibes.
The song itself features Mrunal Thakur's catchy dance moves alongside Neha's vocals, which has helped it go viral across social media.
All about the song
NachDi brings together some top talent: produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios and Devgn Films, written and composed by Jaani, and sung by Neha herself.
The combo of Thakur's dance energy and Neha's voice shows how Bollywood songs can fuel social trends—and vice versa.