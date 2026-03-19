What was singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka's cause of death?

The legendary singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka, who passed away in Los Angeles last month, died due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The news was confirmed by his death certificate obtained by The Post. The document also noted that kidney failure contributed to his demise. Sedaka, known for his chart-topping hits in the '60s and '70s like Love Will Keep Us Together and Calendar Girl, was 86 years old at the time of his death.

Death certificate details More details on his death The death certificate also revealed that Sedaka was embalmed at Hollywood Funeral Home and laid to rest at Beth Olam Cemetery in Los Angeles on March 3. He had been hospitalized in Los Angeles on February 27 and died later that day, reported TMZ. Initially, he was said to be recovering, but his family later issued a statement confirming his passing.

Medical explanation What is atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease? Page Six cited the Cleveland Clinic, which revealed that atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease occurs when plaque, made up of cholesterol, fats, and other substances, builds up in the walls of the arteries. This narrows them and restricts blood flow. Complications can include a heart attack or stroke. The American Heart Association describes this condition as the leading cause of death worldwide.

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