Neil Young sues Donald Trump political committee for $10 million
Entertainment
Neil Young is taking Donald Trump's political committee to court for $10 million, saying it played his song "Rockin' in the Free World" at rallies without his OK.
This comes after a settlement reached following Young's 2020 lawsuit, that was apparently ignored by Trump's team.
Young says Trump ignored permission requirement
Young's lawsuit points out that Trump knew he needed permission but used the song anyway, even though Young has always said no.
The track itself calls out political dishonesty, which clashes with how Trump presents himself.
For Young, this fight is about standing up for his music and making sure artists get to decide how their work gets used, no matter who's running for office.