Nepal glacial collapse leaves at least 475 dead, Bollywood responds

Farhan Akhtar and Bhumi Pednekar shared helpline numbers for people needing assistance; Pednekar also posted clips and images from the flood-hit areas on social media.

Kangana Ranaut highlighted the scale of the tragedy in both Nepal and China on social media.

Sonu Sood promised food, shelter, and support for victims.

Manisha Koirala posted tributes to those lost and asked for prayers for her country.

Sanjay Dutt sent condolences and said he would always be there to support you in whatever way he can.