Nepal glacial collapse leaves at least 475 dead, Bollywood responds
Flash floods hit Nepal hard after a glacial collapse on August 26, leaving at least 475 dead and nearly 1,500 missing.
The disaster has wrecked homes, roads, and bridges.
As rescue efforts continue, several Bollywood celebrities are speaking out and pitching in to help those affected.
Actors share helplines and aid pledges
Farhan Akhtar and Bhumi Pednekar shared helpline numbers for people needing assistance; Pednekar also posted clips and images from the flood-hit areas on social media.
Kangana Ranaut highlighted the scale of the tragedy in both Nepal and China on social media.
Sonu Sood promised food, shelter, and support for victims.
Manisha Koirala posted tributes to those lost and asked for prayers for her country.
Sanjay Dutt sent condolences and said he would always be there to support you in whatever way he can.
Mukherjee safe in Pokhara during floods
Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife were stuck in Pokhara during the floods while filming but are safe (his son said the area where the tragedy occurred was some distance away from them and that they were out of danger).