Nepal picks 'Elephants in the Fog' for 2027 Oscars entry
Entertainment
Nepal has picked Elephants in the Fog, directed by Abinash Bikram Shah, to represent the country at the 2027 Oscars.
The film was selected over Gauthali for its strong storytelling and technical quality, and will compete in the Best International Feature Film category.
'Elephants in the Fog' Cannes prize
Already a winner of the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at Cannes, Elephants in the Fog is currently showing in Nepali theaters.
Director Shah shared his gratitude, saying he hopes this recognition helps highlight stories of marginalized communities and their struggles.