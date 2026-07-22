Netflix acquires Affleck's interpositive for $587 million to boost VFX
Entertainment
Netflix has snapped up InterPositive, the AI-powered film-tech company started by Ben Affleck, in a $587 million deal finalized in March.
The move is all about using smart tech to make movies look better (think sharper visual effects) while still keeping stories human and relatable.
Affleck advises Netflix on postproduction tech
Affleck is stepping in as a senior adviser at Netflix, bringing his team along for the ride.
InterPositive's tech will help streamline postproduction, but the goal isn't to replace people: it's to give filmmakers more creative freedom.