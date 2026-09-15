Netflix and Skydance Animation split, 'Cosmic Motors' now at Paramount
Entertainment
Netflix and Skydance Animation have officially split after their animated film Spellbound didn't really click with audiences. Arguments concerning the upcoming project Ray Gunn also played a part.
Now, John Lasseter's upcoming film Cosmic Motors will be released by Paramount instead.
Rothe: 'Happy Death Day 3' ready
Jessica Rothe says the story for Happy Death Day 3 is ready, but Universal and Blumhouse haven't given it the green light yet due to funding.
Meanwhile, her new slasher film River, co-starring Jane Levy, has been picked up for over $10 million.
Plus, a prequel series called Crystal Lake will center on Pamela Voorhees, with Jason's backstory from Friday the 13th: expect original music and a fresh timeline twist.