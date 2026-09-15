Netflix and Skydance Animation split, 'Cosmic Motors' now at Paramount

Jessica Rothe says the story for Happy Death Day 3 is ready, but Universal and Blumhouse haven't given it the green light yet due to funding.

Meanwhile, her new slasher film River, co-starring Jane Levy, has been picked up for over $10 million.

Plus, a prequel series called Crystal Lake will center on Pamela Voorhees, with Jason's backstory from Friday the 13th: expect original music and a fresh timeline twist.