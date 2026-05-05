Netflix announces 4th and final season for 'The Night Agent'

Ryan thanks Netflix and Sony

Ryan gave a genuine shoutout to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with him, saying he's grateful they let him tell Peter's story "for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season."

While the plot is still under wraps, fans can look forward to more spy action, political twists, and some new faces joining familiar ones.

The series has been a global hit, so expectations are high for a satisfying send-off.