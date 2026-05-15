Netflix announces global concert tour for 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'
Entertainment
Netflix is taking its hit animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters on a global concert tour, announced at its New York event this week.
The tour, created with AEG Presents, promises to bring K-Pop Demon Hunters's K-pop-meets-demon-hunting energy live on stage.
Waitlist open for 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'
Dates and cities aren't out yet, but you can already join the waitlist for ticket updates.
Netflix's Amy Reinhard called out how much love the film has gotten worldwide, no surprise since it became its most-watched English-language movie and won two Oscars.
Plus, with a sequel in the works, HUNTR/X fans have a lot to look forward to!