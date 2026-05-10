Netflix sensation 'Money Heist' gets new chapter; see first teaser

Netflix has announced a surprise expansion of the popular Spanish crime drama Money Heist . Ahead of the second season premiere of its spin-off series Berlin, the streaming giant confirmed on Sunday that stories from the beloved franchise will continue. The announcement video, titled "The world of Money Heist continues," featured iconic scenes from all three seasons (5 parts) of Money Heist and teased new developments in this universe.

Announcement details 'The revolution never ends' The announcement video declared, "It began with money. Then came gold and priceless treasures. But the revolution isn't over yet." The final shot read, "The world of Money Heist continues." The official description further elaborated on this expansion, stating that the universe of La Casa De Papel has been continuously growing since its inception. It emphasized that "the revolution NEVER ends" and will continue on Netflix.

Upcoming release Announcement comes ahead of 'Berlin' Season 2 premiere The announcement comes just days before the second season of Berlin, the popular spin-off series from Money Heist. Titled Berlin y la dama del armino (Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine), this new installment will see Pedro Alonso reprising his role as jewel thief Andres de Fonollosa, aka Berlin. It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15.

Advertisement

Uncertainty remains What will the next chapter entail? Despite the announcement, Netflix has not clarified what the next chapter of the Money Heist universe will entail. The video suggests a direct continuation with a gold bar being unearthed, but it's unclear if this will be part 6 of the original series or an entirely new spin-off. Originally titled La Casa De Papel in Spanish, Money Heist premiered on Antena 3 in 2017 before being acquired by Netflix. It concluded in December 2021 after 41 episodes.

Advertisement