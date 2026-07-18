Netflix buys Affleck's interpositive AI startup for $587 million March 2026
Entertainment
Netflix has snapped up InterPositive, the generative AI startup founded by Ben Affleck in 2022, for a cool $587 million.
The deal was made official in March 2026 after months of rumors. With this move, Netflix now owns both the tech and the team behind it.
Affleck is sticking around as an advisor.
InterPositive AI in 300 Netflix titles
InterPositive's AI tools have been used in roughly 300 Netflix titles, with the largest concentration in post-production, especially when it comes to tricky shots and big crowd scenes.
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos says these tools make things faster and more efficient.
Affleck sees AI as a way to cut down on tedious work and open doors for new creators, but he's clear that real artistic choices still need a human touch: "Art is knowing when to stop."