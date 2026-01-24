Netflix cancels 'Alice in Borderland' despite 25 million views
Netflix has pulled the plug on Alice in Borderland after three seasons, even though the show drew a huge 25 million views between September and December 2025.
The cancelation was quietly confirmed in Netflix's engagement report for the second half of 2025 (reported in January 2026)—so season three is officially the last.
Season 3: Big numbers, mixed reactions
The third season, released September 25, 2025, quickly landed at #36 on Netflix's most-watched list. While it trailed just behind The Witcher S4 (25.4 million views), it still beat out Black Rabbit and House of Guinness.
But despite its popularity, reviews weren't as kind this time around—Rotten Tomatoes scores were just 63% (critics) and 57% (audiences), mainly due to complaints about writing and character development.
No US spin-off coming
The final episode teased a possible US spin-off with a new "Alice" and some wild cliffhangers, but Netflix referred to Season 3 as the "third and final season."
So for fans of Arisu's deadly Tokyo games, this really is game over.