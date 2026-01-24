Netflix cancels 'Alice in Borderland' despite 25 million views

Season 3: Big numbers, mixed reactions

The third season, released September 25, 2025, quickly landed at #36 on Netflix's most-watched list. While it trailed just behind The Witcher S4 (25.4 million views), it still beat out Black Rabbit and House of Guinness.

But despite its popularity, reviews weren't as kind this time around—Rotten Tomatoes scores were just 63% (critics) and 57% (audiences), mainly due to complaints about writing and character development.