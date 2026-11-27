Netflix cancels Ferrell comedy 'The Hawk' after 1 season
Netflix has dropped The Hawk, the comedy series co-created and led by Will Ferrell, after only one season.
The show launched on July 16, 2026, but didn't quite hit the mark, scoring a low 33% on Rotten Tomatoes and sticking around Netflix's global top 10 for just three weeks before getting canceled.
Ferrell's company still teaming with Netflix
Ferrell played Lonnie Hawkins, a former No. 1 golfer aiming for one last big win, with Luke Wilson and Molly Shannon rounding out the main cast.
Even though this series is done, Ferrell's production company is still teaming up with Netflix on new projects like All the Rage and Prep, so there's more to look forward to.