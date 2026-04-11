Netflix cancels 'Perfect' Strug biopic after Brown cites creative differences

Brown developing 'Nineteen Steps' for Netflix

Perfect saw a director swap from Gia Coppola to Cate Shortland, with Millie not just starring but also producing alongside Nik Bower and Thomas Benski.

While this project won't move forward, Brown is keeping busy: she's set for Enola Holmes 3, just wrapped up Just Picture It, and is developing Nineteen Steps for Netflix based on her own novel.