Netflix cancels 'Perfect' Strug biopic after Brown cites creative differences
Entertainment
Netflix has officially pulled the plug on Perfect, its planned film about Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, after Millie Bobby Brown left the project over creative differences.
The movie was first announced in September 2025 and would have told the story of Strug's iconic one-legged vault at the 1996 Olympics.
Brown developing 'Nineteen Steps' for Netflix
Perfect saw a director swap from Gia Coppola to Cate Shortland, with Millie not just starring but also producing alongside Nik Bower and Thomas Benski.
While this project won't move forward, Brown is keeping busy: she's set for Enola Holmes 3, just wrapped up Just Picture It, and is developing Nineteen Steps for Netflix based on her own novel.