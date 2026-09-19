Netflix cancels 'Sweet Magnolias' after 5 seasons
What's the story
Netflix has decided to cancel its popular drama series Sweet Magnolias after five seasons, reported Deadline. The decision comes just three months after the release of the fifth season. The show, based on Sherryl Woods's novels, witnessed a decline in viewership during its fourth and fifth seasons. Despite this setback, the showrunner and one of its lead actors are working on a new project for Netflix.
New project
New series led by 'Sweet Magnolias' showrunner
The new series, Ladies of the House, will be led by Sweet Magnolias showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson.
She will also executive produce with JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Kate Gordon, and the former is also likely to star.
The project is loosely based on Lauren Edmondson's novel.
The story revolves around a family that owns a winery and must confront their personal issues to deal with business challenges after the owner's unexpected death.
Production details
Excitement for the new project
Swisher and Anderson are thrilled about their new project.
Swisher said, "I am beyond excited to continue to tell meaningful, female-driven stories alongside...Sheryl Anderson."
She added that Netflix has been her "creative home" for seven years and she couldn't imagine a better place to tell this story.
Anderson also expressed her excitement, saying she saw the potential for a series centered on three women dealing with family, friendship, and romance complexities when Swisher shared the novel with her.
Show overview
About 'Sweet Magnolias'
Sweet Magnolias starred Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley as three lifelong friends who support each other through life's challenges.
The show spent three weeks in Netflix's worldwide top 10 for English-language series after its fifth season's release.
The series comprises 50 episodes.