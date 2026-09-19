Netflix cancels 'Sweet Magnolias' after 5 seasons

The new series, Ladies of the House, will be led by Sweet Magnolias showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson.

She will also executive produce with JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Kate Gordon, and the former is also likely to star.

The project is loosely based on Lauren Edmondson's novel.

The story revolves around a family that owns a winery and must confront their personal issues to deal with business challenges after the owner's unexpected death.