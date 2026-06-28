Netflix courtroom thriller 'Ikka' trailer drops, stars Deol and Khanna

Deol and Khanna reunite since 'Border'

Deol and Khanna are teaming up for the first time since their hit Border back in 1999.

The cast also includes Tillotama Shome as a sharp public prosecutor, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and more.

Director Malhotra says he hopes fans get to see just how much Khanna shines in this one, and judging by social media buzz, excitement is high!