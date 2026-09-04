Netflix drops 'Dhamaal 4' and 'Earle Meets World' Friday
Entertainment
Looking for something new to binge? This Friday, OTT platforms are dropping a mix of comedies, dramas, and thrillers.
Netflix brings back the iconic Dhamaal crew for more laughs in Dhamaal 4, plus Earle Meets World, a docuseries with influencer Alix Earle.
Amazon Prime Video premieres 'Jagamae Sangeetham'
Amazon Prime Video premieres Jagamae Sangeetham, a Telugu musical drama about chasing dreams versus family pressure.
Apple TV drops Mayday with Ryan Reynolds as a stranded Navy pilot.
Over on JioHotstar, The Court follows a speech-impaired lawyer fighting for justice, while SonyLIV's Unmadham follows a police officer who decides to leave active duty to pursue his ambition of becoming a screenwriter.