Netflix drops official 'Bridgerton' podcast with Season 4

Hosted by British presenter Alison Hammond, each episode brings in cast members, writers, producers, and other creatives for honest chats about character choices, costumes, and behind-the-scenes stories—no spoilers included. You can catch full video episodes on Netflix (US) or YouTube worldwide; audio versions drop weekly on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Release dates you need to know

Episodes arrive in two batches: the first three land January 29, 2026 (right when Season 4 premieres), with the next three dropping February 26.

If you're into Bridgerton's drama or just want more insight into Benedict and Sophie's journey this season, this podcast is made for you.