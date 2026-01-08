Netflix drops official 'Bridgerton' podcast with Season 4
Netflix and Shondaland are rolling out "Bridgerton: The Official Podcast" to go along with Season 4.
This six-episode series dives into romance, class, identity, and the ever-complicated Bridgerton family dynamics.
Expect a closer look at Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) as their relationship unfolds both on and off screen.
What to expect from the podcast
Hosted by British presenter Alison Hammond, each episode brings in cast members, writers, producers, and other creatives for honest chats about character choices, costumes, and behind-the-scenes stories—no spoilers included.
You can catch full video episodes on Netflix (US) or YouTube worldwide; audio versions drop weekly on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Release dates you need to know
Episodes arrive in two batches: the first three land January 29, 2026 (right when Season 4 premieres), with the next three dropping February 26.
If you're into Bridgerton's drama or just want more insight into Benedict and Sophie's journey this season, this podcast is made for you.