'The Raja Saab' aims for ₹100cr+ opening; here's why

In numbers:

This is one of India's priciest horror-comedies. Prabhas took home ₹100cr (a pay cut from his usual), while director Maruthi earned ₹18cr.

The rest of the cast saw solid paychecks too—Dutt at ₹5cr; Irani at ₹1cr; Mohanan at ₹2cr; Agerwal at ₹1.5cr; and Kumar at ₹1cr.

Advance bookings in India already brought in over ₹4.3cr from more than 1.5 lakh tickets on day one, with Andhra Pradesh leading the way.

Globally, opening weekend advances are around $2 million (₹16cr), including $1.25 million just from North America.