'The Raja Saab' aims for ₹100cr+ opening; here's why
The Raja Saab, a Telugu romantic horror-comedy starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, hits theaters January 9, 2026.
Directed by Maruthi and packed with big-budget VFX and huge sets, it follows a young man who tries to clear his debts by selling his ancestral house—only to uncover some haunting family secrets.
The film is positioned as a major pan-India release for this Sankranthi.
In numbers:
This is one of India's priciest horror-comedies. Prabhas took home ₹100cr (a pay cut from his usual), while director Maruthi earned ₹18cr.
The rest of the cast saw solid paychecks too—Dutt at ₹5cr; Irani at ₹1cr; Mohanan at ₹2cr; Agerwal at ₹1.5cr; and Kumar at ₹1cr.
Advance bookings in India already brought in over ₹4.3cr from more than 1.5 lakh tickets on day one, with Andhra Pradesh leading the way.
Globally, opening weekend advances are around $2 million (₹16cr), including $1.25 million just from North America.
Should you watch it?
If you're into movies that mix romance with scares and laughs—and love seeing your favorite stars in high-production spectacles—The Raja Saab could be your Sankranthi pick!
With its unique genre blend and strong early buzz at the box office, it promises both fun and spectacle on the big screen.