Tom Cruise surprises with a hands-on cameo in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

What else to know

"Star Wars: Starfighter" lands in theaters May 28, 2027, and takes place five years after "The Rise of Skywalker."

Ryan Gosling leads a cast that also includes Mia Goth and Matt Smith as possible villains.

While most plot details are still secret, we know there will be speeders and that epic water duel everyone's buzzing about—especially since Cruise was behind the camera for it.