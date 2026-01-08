'Parasakthi' faces last-minute censor hurdles ahead of release

Parasakthi is set for a big theatrical launch across India on January 10. The movie was originally planned for January 14 but got bumped up to make the most of Pongal festival crowds.

What's happening behind the scenes?

The CBFC asked for 23 cuts but the film is expected to receive a U/A certificate after reviewing the film on January 7, 2024. With Vijay's Jana Nayagan delayed over similar issues, Parasakthi stands as the main Pongal festival release.

The story follows two brothers caught in anti-Hindi protests in the '60s, with Ravi Mohan playing a government officer.

ZEE5 has reportedly picked up streaming rights, but no OTT date is out yet.