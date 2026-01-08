Next Article
'No, I haven't': Bradley Cooper shuts down plastic surgery rumors
Entertainment
Bradley Cooper set the record straight on the SmartLess podcast, saying he hasn't had any plastic surgery despite recent buzz about his looks.
Host Will Arnett backed him up, telling listeners people have it wrong about Cooper's appearance.
Film promo sparks more talk
The timing was interesting—Cooper was promoting his new film Is This Thing On?, which explores identity and transformation.
Fans online were split: some pointed to natural aging, while others questioned why society is so fixated on how celebrities look.