Raj Kundra caught up in ₹150cr crypto scam case

What's the case about?

The GainBitcoin scheme—run by Amit Bhardwaj—allegedly duped investors by promising big Bitcoin mining returns that never came.

The ED claims Kundra received 285 Bitcoins (worth over ₹150cr), which they say are "proceeds of crime."

There are also questions around a property transaction involving five flats in Juhu, Mumbai, held in Shilpa Shetty's name, allegedly sold below market value, all of which are now under the scanner as part of an ongoing probe.