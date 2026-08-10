Netflix India marks 10th anniversary with 'Operation Safed Sagar' premiere
Entertainment
Netflix just marked its 10th year in India by throwing a big premiere for Operation Safed Sagar in New Delhi.
This new six-episode series dives into the Indian Air Force's daring missions during the Kargil War of 1999, highlighting real-life courage at high altitudes.
The launch event brought together stars like Siddharth, Dia Mirza, and Jimmy Shergill, along with Sanjay Seth.
'Operation Safed Sagar' contributes over $24 million
Calling it Netflix India's biggest and most ambitious production to date, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he's excited to share more Indian stories with the world.
Directed by Oni Sen and contributing more than $24 million to the Indian economy, Operation Safed Sagar streams globally from August 7.