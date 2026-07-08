Netflix India will release 4 titles weekly from 2nd-half 2026
Entertainment
Netflix India just announced they're ramping things up: starting the second half of 2026, we'll get four fresh releases every week.
Expect a mix of original series, movies, and licensed content.
Monika Shergill, Netflix India's vice president of content, says viewers are loving all kinds of formats and languages on both phones and TVs.
Netflix India lineup covers 20+ genres
The lineup will cover over 20 genres, from nonfiction to comedy and longer shows, so there's something for everyone.
Netflix is teaming up with digital creators (think Bhuvan Bam's Dhindora season two) and boosting reality content like The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Plus, their NextGen India Writers's Program is helping new talent bring fresh stories to the platform.