Netflix is expanding the 'Stranger Things's universe with 2 new spin-offs

Why does this matter?

If you've ever wondered about the mysteries left hanging in Stranger Things (like how Henry got his powers or what's really up with Dimension X), the new live-action spinoff promises answers—though they're skipping the Mind Flayer and Upside Down this time.

The Duffer Brothers say these projects will give closure to Hawkins's story while informally mentioning what they call the bigger "Stranger Things Universe."

Plus, Tales From '85 drops in 2026 with all-new voices for Eleven, Mike, and Dustin.