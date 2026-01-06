Netflix is expanding the 'Stranger Things's universe with 2 new spin-offs
After wrapping up Season 5, Netflix just announced two fresh spin-offs for Stranger Things fans.
First up is an animated series, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, set in winter 1985 to fill in the story between seasons two and three.
The second is a live-action show introducing a brand-new cast, town, and mythology—so get ready for some surprises.
Why does this matter?
If you've ever wondered about the mysteries left hanging in Stranger Things (like how Henry got his powers or what's really up with Dimension X), the new live-action spinoff promises answers—though they're skipping the Mind Flayer and Upside Down this time.
The Duffer Brothers say these projects will give closure to Hawkins's story while informally mentioning what they call the bigger "Stranger Things Universe."
Plus, Tales From '85 drops in 2026 with all-new voices for Eleven, Mike, and Dustin.