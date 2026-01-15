Netflix jumps into video podcasts with Pete Davidson and Michael Irvin Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

Netflix is kicking off its first original video podcasts, teaming up with iHeartMedia, Spotify Studios, The Ringer, and Barstool Sports.

Leading the way are two originals: "The White House with Michael Irvin," dropping January 19 for sports fans, and "The Pete Davidson Show," arriving January 30 with laid-back chats between Davidson and his friends.

Over 30 new podcasts are rolling out this month alone.