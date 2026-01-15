Netflix jumps into video podcasts with Pete Davidson and Michael Irvin
Netflix is kicking off its first original video podcasts, teaming up with iHeartMedia, Spotify Studios, The Ringer, and Barstool Sports.
Leading the way are two originals: "The White House with Michael Irvin," dropping January 19 for sports fans, and "The Pete Davidson Show," arriving January 30 with laid-back chats between Davidson and his friends.
Over 30 new podcasts are rolling out this month alone.
What's on the playlist?
From true crime to comedy and sports talk, Netflix's lineup covers a bit of everything—think "My Favorite Murder," "Dear Chelsea," Fat Joe & Jadakiss on "Joe and Jada," plus hits from The Ringer and Barstool.
With viewers now streaming 700 million podcast hours a month in their living rooms, Netflix says this move is just the next step in how we watch—and listen—together.