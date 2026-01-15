Aamir Khan drops 18kg, says anti-inflammatory diet eased his migraines Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

Aamir Khan just shared that he's lost 18kg thanks to an anti-inflammatory diet—and, as a bonus, it's helped with his migraines too.

"Eighteen kilos, actually," he said in an interview, adding that the weight loss "happened by default."

The actor revealed that the change in his eating habits was prompted by persistent migraine attacks.