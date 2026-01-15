Aamir Khan drops 18kg, says anti-inflammatory diet eased his migraines
Aamir Khan just shared that he's lost 18kg thanks to an anti-inflammatory diet—and, as a bonus, it's helped with his migraines too.
"Eighteen kilos, actually," he said in an interview, adding that the weight loss "happened by default."
The actor revealed that the change in his eating habits was prompted by persistent migraine attacks.
Why the switch?
Turns out, Aamir started this diet mainly to tackle persistent migraines.
He mentioned that not only did the kilos come off, but his headaches have also eased up a lot.
What else is new for Aamir?
Besides talking wellness, Aamir chatted about his next film—Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos—coming out this Friday.
He has a cameo (so does nephew Imran Khan), but made it clear it's not a full-on comeback for either of them.
The movie stars Vir Das alongside Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar.