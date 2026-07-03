Netflix launches 2-month NextGen India Writers's Program for emerging screenwriters
Entertainment
Netflix just kicked off its NextGen India Writers's Program, a two-month hybrid course designed to help fresh screenwriters turn their ideas into real series concepts.
If you've got up to three years of experience, you can apply between July 1 and September 1, 2026.
The program includes mentorship, workshops, and insider guidance from industry pros.
Netflix's Shergill says program discovers voices
India is the third country to join this global initiative after France and the Netherlands.
Monika Shergill from Netflix India says it's all about empowering unique storytellers and shaping the next chapter of Indian entertainment: she said the program is about discovering voices early and investing in their potential.