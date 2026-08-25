Netflix premieres 'The Whisper Man' starring Scott and De Niro
Entertainment
Netflix is dropping The Whisper Man on August 28, starring Adam Scott as Tom Kennedy, a widowed crime writer, and Robert De Niro as Peter, Tom Kennedy's estranged father, a retired police detective.
Their hunt leads them back to an old serial killer case, promising plenty of suspense and family drama.
Trailer for 'The Whisper Man' unsettles
Produced by the Russo brothers' AGBO, this crime-mystery thriller runs 1 hour and 51 minutes and also features Michelle Monaghan, Hamish Linklater, and Owen Teague.
The trailer sets a creepy vibe with an unsettling rhyme and hints at tense father-son moments, definitely one of Netflix's big summer thrillers for 2026.