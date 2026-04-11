Netflix releases animated 'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' April 23

Ten episodes for 'Stranger Things' spinoff

This spinoff has 10 episodes, each about 25 minutes long, created by Eric Robles and the Duffer brothers.

You'll see familiar faces like Eleven (voiced by Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Hopper (Brett Gipson), and a new character named Nikki Baster (Odessa A'zion).

It's all about bringing more adventures while keeping that classic Stranger Things vibe fans love.