Netflix releases animated 'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' April 23
Entertainment
Heads up, Stranger Things fans: Netflix is dropping a new animated series called Stranger Things: Tales from '85 on April 23, 2026.
The show takes us back to Hawkins in 1985, diving into fresh mysteries and revisiting moments from seasons two and three.
Ten episodes for 'Stranger Things' spinoff
This spinoff has 10 episodes, each about 25 minutes long, created by Eric Robles and the Duffer brothers.
You'll see familiar faces like Eleven (voiced by Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Hopper (Brett Gipson), and a new character named Nikki Baster (Odessa A'zion).
It's all about bringing more adventures while keeping that classic Stranger Things vibe fans love.